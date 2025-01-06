Kingdom Builders Rwanda
Kingdom Builders Rwanda
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Entrepreneurship and Financial Education
Comprehensive courses in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and professional skills, rooted in biblical principles.
Personal Development and Youth Empowerment
Holistic counseling and guidance to empower students to gain self-awareness and discover their potential impact on society.
Financial Empowerment and Infrastructure Support
Provide financial resources and tools to help participants establish and expand their businesses with financial stability.
About
Kingdom Builders Rwanda
Founded in
2023
EIN
933576154
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
PO BOX 2238 GEORGETOWN, Texas 78627-2238 United States
Website
www.kingdombuildersrwanda.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Kingdom Builders Rwanda, founded in 2023, empowers African youth through entrepreneurship & financial education. They aim to equip the next generation with the skills and resources for success, fostering positive change in Rwanda.
Mission
KINGDOM BUILDERS RWANDA seeks to make a positive impact in Rwanda, reaching out from Georgetown, Texas to support and uplift communities in need.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
What $2,100 could fund instead: