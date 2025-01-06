Kingdom Builders Rwanda

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Entrepreneurship and Financial Education

Comprehensive courses in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and professional skills, rooted in biblical principles.

Personal Development and Youth Empowerment

Holistic counseling and guidance to empower students to gain self-awareness and discover their potential impact on society.

Financial Empowerment and Infrastructure Support

Provide financial resources and tools to help participants establish and expand their businesses with financial stability.

