Kingdom Nation Church
Donate to
Kingdom Nation Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Kingdom Nation Church
Shop to support
Kingdom Nation Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Kingdom Nation Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Worship Services
Weekly worship experiences to connect with God and the community.
Tuesday Bible Study
In-depth Bible study sessions held every Tuesday.
Music & Arts Ministry
Using artistic gifts to create a worshipful atmosphere and visual identity.
About
Kingdom Nation Church
Founded in
1960
EIN
930860746
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 30418 PORTLAND, Oregon 97294-3418 United States
Website
www.kingdomnationchurch.org
Phone
(503)-935-2766
Email address
About
Mission
KINGDOM NATION CHURCH serves the Portland community, fostering spiritual growth and connection through faith-based gatherings and support.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: