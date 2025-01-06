Kingdom Of God Ministry
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Morning Prayer Intercession
A daily Zoom prayer session focused on staying connected to God.
Just 15 Minutes Noonday Prayer
A daily prayer session to address global issues.
Heard It Through the Grapevine
A program to bring clarity to the Word of God.
KOGCM Youth Forum “God Transformed Me”
A forum to raise awareness about issues concerning youth.
Founded in
1985
EIN
953972397
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
1201 W HUNTINGTON DR STE 200 ARCADIA, California 91007-6371 United States
Website
christophersun.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Kingdom of God Ministry, also known as Christopher Sun Evangelistic Association, is based in Arcadia, California. Founded in 1984, this international, nondenominational ministry focuses on cross-cultural evangelism by holding city-wide evangelistic meetings worldwide to spread the Christian Gospel.
Mission
This ministry strives to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the leading of the Holy Spirit, preparing meetings with prayerful integrity with the aim of glorifying our Heavenly Father.


