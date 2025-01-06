About

Kingdom of God Ministry, also known as Christopher Sun Evangelistic Association, is based in Arcadia, California. Founded in 1984, this international, nondenominational ministry focuses on cross-cultural evangelism by holding city-wide evangelistic meetings worldwide to spread the Christian Gospel.

Mission

This ministry strives to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the leading of the Holy Spirit, preparing meetings with prayerful integrity with the aim of glorifying our Heavenly Father.