Kipp Foundation

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

College-Preparatory Education

KIPP schools provide tuition-free, college-preparatory public charter schools, with a focus on underserved students to help them succeed in college and beyond.

Leadership Development

KIPP offers programs like the Principal in Residence program to train and develop outstanding educators to lead high-performing schools.

KIPP Forward

KIPP Forward supports students as they navigate college, career, and life beyond KIPP, providing resources and guidance for long-term success.

