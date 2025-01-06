Kipp Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
College-Preparatory Education
KIPP schools provide tuition-free, college-preparatory public charter schools, with a focus on underserved students to help them succeed in college and beyond.
Leadership Development
KIPP offers programs like the Principal in Residence program to train and develop outstanding educators to lead high-performing schools.
KIPP Forward
KIPP Forward supports students as they navigate college, career, and life beyond KIPP, providing resources and guidance for long-term success.
About
Kipp Foundation
Founded in
2007
EIN
943362724
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
135 MAIN ST STE 1875 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94105-1955 United States
Website
www.kipp.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
KIPP Foundation, founded in 2007, supports a network of public charter schools. Their mission is to create joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students with the skills and confidence to pursue the paths they choose.
Mission
The nonprofit KIPP Foundation creates and supports academically excellent schools. These schools empower students to pursue college and career paths.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: