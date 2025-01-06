Koinonia Foster Homes
Koinonia Foster Homes
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Foster Care
Provides safe and nurturing homes for children in need, offering medical/dental care and a monthly allowance.
Adoption Services
Assists families with various adoption processes, including foster care adoption and private domestic adoption.
Family Restoration Counseling
Offers counseling services aimed at restoring and strengthening families.
Child Advocacy
Advocates for the well-being and rights of children.
About
Koinonia Foster Homes
Founded in
1982
EIN
942792265
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
3.2.1. Foster Care And Child Welfare
Address
PO BOX 1403 LOOMIS, California 95650-1403 United States
Website
kfh.org
Phone
(877)-244-5374
Email address
-
About
Koinonia Family Services, founded in 1982, brings hope and healing to foster youth and families in CA and NV. They provide foster care, adoption services, and mental health support. Their mission is rooted in building meaningful relationships, guided by values like integrity, respect, and compassion.
Mission
Koinonia Family Services brings hope and healing to children, youth, and families through meaningful relationships and quality programs and services.
City
State
