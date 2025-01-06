Kokee Discovery Center Association
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Environmental Education
Provides hands-on learning about the native forest ecosystem of Northwest Kaua'i, character building activities, and assists in conservation efforts.
Founded in
1996
EIN
990324676
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
5213 SOKEI RD KAPAA, Hawaii 96746-2122 United States
Website
www.kokee.org
Phone
(808)-335-9975
Email address
Kokee Discovery Center Association Inc supports the Kokee Discovery Center by maintaining its facilities and fostering environmental education. They aim to nurture appreciation and service towards Kokee. The Kokee Natural History Museum provides insights into the local weather, vegetation, and bird life.
Mission
Kokee Discovery Center Association Inc fosters learning and exploration for the Kapa'a community in Hawaii, welcoming visitors to discover more about their local environment.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
City
State
