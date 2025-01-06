Kollel Chatzos
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Midnight Torah Learning
Supports scholars in continuous Torah study through the night, fostering spiritual growth and community support.
About
Kollel Chatzos
Founded in
2023
EIN
922971653
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
415 12TH ST LAKEWOOD, New Jersey 08701-1745 United States
Website
www.chatzos.org
Phone
(718)-887-9114
Email address
-
About
Mission
KOLLEL CHATZOS INC fosters a vibrant spiritual community in Lakewood, New Jersey, offering opportunities for learning and connection. Learn more at www.chatzos.org.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: