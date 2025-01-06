La Jolla Christian Fellowship
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth and Family Support
Providing mentoring, leadership development, and restorative outdoor activities to support youth and families in the community.
Founded in 1978
1978
EIN
953254432
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
627 GENTER ST LA JOLLA, California 92037-5423 United States
Website
seachangechurch.org
Phone
-
Email address
Founded in 1927 as First Baptist Church of La Jolla, and later known as La Jolla Christian Fellowship, Sea Change Church is a local micro-church focused on community transformation and global impact. Pastor Adam Stadtmiller has led the church since 2014.
Mission
La Jolla Christian Fellowship Incorporated brings people together in La Jolla, California, fostering faith and connection within the local community at 627 Genter Street.
