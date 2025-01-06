About

Founded in 1927 as First Baptist Church of La Jolla, and later known as La Jolla Christian Fellowship, Sea Change Church is a local micro-church focused on community transformation and global impact. Pastor Adam Stadtmiller has led the church since 2014.

Mission

La Jolla Christian Fellowship Incorporated brings people together in La Jolla, California, fostering faith and connection within the local community at 627 Genter Street.