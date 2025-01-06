About

The Lace Museum, founded in 1976, is dedicated to preserving lace and the art of lacemaking. Its mission involves exhibiting lace, educating the public about its history, and offering instruction in all facets of lacemaking. They preserve over 10,000 pieces of lace and lacemaking tools.

Mission

