Lace Museum
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Lace Preservation
Dedicated to preserving antique lace and the historical art of lace making for future generations.
Lace Exhibits
Exhibiting lace art and its historical use, showcasing its beauty and cultural significance.
Lace Making Instruction
Offering virtual and in-person classes for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced lace makers.
About
Lace Museum
Founded in
1983
EIN
942776031
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.1.2. Museums
Address
200 BROWN RD STE 300 FREMONT, California 94539-7958 United States
Website
thelacemuseum.org
Phone
(408)-730-4695
Email address
About
The Lace Museum, founded in 1976, is dedicated to preserving lace and the art of lacemaking. Its mission involves exhibiting lace, educating the public about its history, and offering instruction in all facets of lacemaking. They preserve over 10,000 pieces of lace and lacemaking tools.
Mission
The Lace Museum is dedicated to preserving lace and the art of lace making, exhibiting lace and its historical use, and offering instruction in all facets of lace making.
