Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Academics
A program tailored to support unique learning styles and encourage natural curiosity from Early Kindergarten through twelfth grade.
Arts
A program focused on developing artistic skills and appreciation.
Athletics
A program promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Advisory
A program providing guidance and support to students.
About
Laguna Blanca School
Founded in
1941
EIN
951641448
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
4125 PALOMA DR SANTA BARBARA, California 93110-2146 United States
Website
www.lagunablanca.org
Phone
(805)-687-2461
Email address
-
About
Laguna Blanca School, founded in 1941, is a premier co-educational, college preparatory day school in Santa Barbara, CA, serving students from early kindergarten through 12th grade. It focuses on providing a strong academic foundation and guiding students in self-discovery.
Mission
Laguna Blanca School develops the intellectual, social, physical, artistic, and ethical lives of our students by providing a comprehensive and personalized early-kindergarten through twelfth grade educational experience that prepares them for college and lifelong success.
City
State
