About

Laguna Blanca School, founded in 1941, is a premier co-educational, college preparatory day school in Santa Barbara, CA, serving students from early kindergarten through 12th grade. It focuses on providing a strong academic foundation and guiding students in self-discovery.

Mission

Laguna Blanca School develops the intellectual, social, physical, artistic, and ethical lives of our students by providing a comprehensive and personalized early-kindergarten through twelfth grade educational experience that prepares them for college and lifelong success.