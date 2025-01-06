powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Laguna College Of Art And Design

 — 
Prepare individuals for careers as creative artists.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Laguna College Of Art And Design

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Laguna College Of Art And Design
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Laguna College Of Art And Design
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Laguna College Of Art And Design
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Laguna College Of Art And Design

100% of your purchase supports 
Laguna College Of Art And Design
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Laguna College Of Art And Design

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Animation, Video Graphics and Special Effects

Offers training in the art of animation, video graphics, and special effects.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Game Design and Interactive Media

Focuses on the principles of game design and interactive media development.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Graphic Design

Provides comprehensive education in graphic design principles and practices.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Illustration

Cultivates skills in illustration techniques and visual storytelling.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Laguna College Of Art And Design

Founded in

1966

EIN

952415066

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

2222 LAGUNA CANYON RD LAGUNA BEACH, California 92651-1136 United States

Website

www.lcad.edu

Phone

(949)-376-6000

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Laguna College Of Art And Design
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD), est. 1961, prepares students for careers as creative artists and designers. LCAD offers BFA degrees in Animation, Illustration, Game Design, and more. The college emphasizes observation, representation, and concept development, embracing new technologies.

Mission

Laguna College of Art & Design prepares individuals for careers as creative artists and designers in a culturally and ethnically diverse world through a curriculum that emphasizes acquiring skills based on observation, representation, and concept development.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Laguna College Of Art And Design

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!