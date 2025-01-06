Laguna College Of Art And Design
Laguna College Of Art And Design
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Animation, Video Graphics and Special Effects
Offers training in the art of animation, video graphics, and special effects.
Game Design and Interactive Media
Focuses on the principles of game design and interactive media development.
Graphic Design
Provides comprehensive education in graphic design principles and practices.
Illustration
Cultivates skills in illustration techniques and visual storytelling.
About
Laguna College Of Art And Design
Founded in
1966
EIN
952415066
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2222 LAGUNA CANYON RD LAGUNA BEACH, California 92651-1136 United States
Website
www.lcad.edu
Phone
(949)-376-6000
Email address
About
Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD), est. 1961, prepares students for careers as creative artists and designers. LCAD offers BFA degrees in Animation, Illustration, Game Design, and more. The college emphasizes observation, representation, and concept development, embracing new technologies.
Mission
Laguna College of Art & Design prepares individuals for careers as creative artists and designers in a culturally and ethnically diverse world through a curriculum that emphasizes acquiring skills based on observation, representation, and concept development.
