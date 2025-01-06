Laguna College Of Art And Design

About

Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD), est. 1961, prepares students for careers as creative artists and designers. LCAD offers BFA degrees in Animation, Illustration, Game Design, and more. The college emphasizes observation, representation, and concept development, embracing new technologies.

Mission

Laguna College of Art & Design prepares individuals for careers as creative artists and designers in a culturally and ethnically diverse world through a curriculum that emphasizes acquiring skills based on observation, representation, and concept development.