powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena

 — 
Serve the Pasadena community with faith.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena

100% of your purchase supports 
Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Children's Ministry

Helping parents nurture and develop their children's gifts for God's glory.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Student Ministry

Creating a safe place for students to grow in their knowledge of Jesus Christ.

__wf_reserved_inherit

College & Young Adults Ministry

Ministry for college students and young adults to connect and grow in faith.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Men's Ministry

Providing opportunities for men to connect, grow, and serve together.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena

Founded in

1987

EIN

951660848

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based > Churches

Address

393 N LAKE AVE PASADENA, California 91101-1213 United States

Website

lakeave.org

Phone

(626)-844-4700

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Lake Avenue Congregational Church, founded in 1896 in Pasadena, CA, is a vibrant Christ-centered community. With a rich history and strong commitment to spiritual growth, they welcome people from all nations and generations. They offer diverse ministries and outreach programs reflecting the Gospel in their neighborhood and beyond.

Mission

Lake Avenue Congregational Church of Pasadena warmly welcomes and supports the Pasadena community, providing a place for faith and connection at 393 N Lake Ave.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!