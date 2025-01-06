About

Lake Avenue Congregational Church, founded in 1896 in Pasadena, CA, is a vibrant Christ-centered community. With a rich history and strong commitment to spiritual growth, they welcome people from all nations and generations. They offer diverse ministries and outreach programs reflecting the Gospel in their neighborhood and beyond.

Mission

Lake Avenue Congregational Church of Pasadena warmly welcomes and supports the Pasadena community, providing a place for faith and connection at 393 N Lake Ave.