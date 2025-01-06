Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Helping parents nurture and develop their children's gifts for God's glory.
Student Ministry
Creating a safe place for students to grow in their knowledge of Jesus Christ.
College & Young Adults Ministry
Ministry for college students and young adults to connect and grow in faith.
Men's Ministry
Providing opportunities for men to connect, grow, and serve together.
About
Lake Avenue Congregational Church Of Pasadena
Founded in
1987
EIN
951660848
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
393 N LAKE AVE PASADENA, California 91101-1213 United States
Website
lakeave.org
Phone
(626)-844-4700
Email address
About
Lake Avenue Congregational Church, founded in 1896 in Pasadena, CA, is a vibrant Christ-centered community. With a rich history and strong commitment to spiritual growth, they welcome people from all nations and generations. They offer diverse ministries and outreach programs reflecting the Gospel in their neighborhood and beyond.
Mission
Lake Avenue Congregational Church of Pasadena warmly welcomes and supports the Pasadena community, providing a place for faith and connection at 393 N Lake Ave.
