Lake Avenue Foundation

Donate to
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
After-School Programs
Provides academic support, enrichment, technology training, and parental support to students in elementary, middle, and high school.
Mentoring Program
Offers consistent mentorship to help young people navigate life's emotional, social, and vocational transitions.
STARS To Go Food Distribution
Provides produce and lean protein to families facing food insecurity.
Founded in
2001
EIN
954847950
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
712 E VILLA ST PASADENA, California 91101-1244 United States
Website
gostars.org
Phone
(626)-449-4960
Email address
About
Mission
Stars supports Pasadena-area youth through mentorship and educational programs, affirming and equipping them to pursue a life of purpose, service and meaning.
{Similar 1}
