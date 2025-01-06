Lake Avenue Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

After-School Programs

Provides academic support, enrichment, technology training, and parental support to students in elementary, middle, and high school.

Mentoring Program

Offers consistent mentorship to help young people navigate life's emotional, social, and vocational transitions.

STARS To Go Food Distribution

Provides produce and lean protein to families facing food insecurity.

