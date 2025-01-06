Lake Oswego School Dist Foundation
Lake Oswego School Dist Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Funding Teaching Positions
Funds teachers and programs in art, music, reading, science, and technology across all Lake Oswego schools.
About
Lake Oswego School Dist Foundation
Founded in
1987
EIN
943028590
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
PO BOX 70 LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon 97034-0070 United States
Website
losfoundation.org
Phone
(503)-534-2106
Email address
About
The Lake Oswego Schools Foundation, founded in 1987, is an independent non-profit that supports Lake Oswego schools. Its mission is to provide more teachers, classes, and experiences for all students in the Lake Oswego School District, funding teaching positions beyond state and local resources. The Foundation invests in public education to give students unmatched opportunities to flourish.
Mission
The Lake Oswego Schools Foundation's mission is to provide more teachers, classes, and experiences for all students in the Lake Oswego School District.
