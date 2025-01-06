Lake Oswego School Dist Foundation

About

The Lake Oswego Schools Foundation, founded in 1987, is an independent non-profit that supports Lake Oswego schools. Its mission is to provide more teachers, classes, and experiences for all students in the Lake Oswego School District, funding teaching positions beyond state and local resources. The Foundation invests in public education to give students unmatched opportunities to flourish.

Mission

