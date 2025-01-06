Lakeridge Junior High School Parent Club
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
School and Classroom Support
The Parent Club supports various school programs, including guest speakers, library resources, diversity initiatives, and mental health education.
About
Lakeridge Junior High School Parent Club
Founded in
1995
EIN
930810244
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
4700 JEAN RD LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon 97035-7130 United States
Website
lms.losdschools.org
Phone
(503)-534-2343
Email address
-
About
The Lakeridge Junior High School Parent Club supports Lakeridge Middle School in Lake Oswego, OR. They provide support to the school and classroom, funding enrichment programs and events. They support guest speakers, the library, diversity initiatives and mental health education.
Mission
Lakeridge Junior High School Parent Club brings together families and educators in Lake Oswego to support students’ success and foster a vibrant, caring school community.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
What $2,100 could fund instead: