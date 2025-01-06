Lassen County Federal Credit Union
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Provides $500 scholarships to graduating seniors in Lassen County to support their higher education goals.
Financial Education
Offers financial education resources to the community to improve financial literacy and empower informed financial decisions.
Founded in
0
EIN
941684196
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
2605 RIVERSIDE DR SUSANVILLE, California 96130-4776 United States
Website
lassencreditunion.com
Phone
(530)-257-7736
Email address
-
About
Lassen County Federal Credit Union, est. 1966, serves the people of Lassen County. As a not-for-profit, earnings are returned to members through services like savings, loans, and checking accounts. They are the only locally owned and operated credit union in Lassen County.
Mission
Lassen County Federal Credit Union helps members when no one else would, returning earnings to members through higher dividends, lower loan rates, low or no fees, free ATMs and other member-oriented services. When you bank with them, you bank with people that care.
