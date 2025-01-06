About

Lassen County Federal Credit Union, est. 1966, serves the people of Lassen County. As a not-for-profit, earnings are returned to members through services like savings, loans, and checking accounts. They are the only locally owned and operated credit union in Lassen County.

Mission

Lassen County Federal Credit Union helps members when no one else would, returning earnings to members through higher dividends, lower loan rates, low or no fees, free ATMs and other member-oriented services. When you bank with them, you bank with people that care.