Latin Academy Of Recording Arts & Sciences

The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Latin GRAMMY Awards
An annual award show honoring outstanding achievements in Latin music.
Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation Programs
Provides scholarships, grants, and musical instrument donations to support music education.
Founded in
1997
EIN
954501165
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
3470 NW 82ND AVE STE 700 DORAL, Florida 33122-1177 United States
Website
latingrammy.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Latin Recording Academy, founded in 1997, is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring, and elevating Latin music and its creators. It aims to improve the quality of life and the cultural condition for Latin music and its makers through the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and other initiatives.
Mission
The Latin Recording Academy is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring, and elevating Latin music and its creators.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
