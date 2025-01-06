Latino Texas Policy Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Policy Fellows Leadership Program
Strengthens Latino voices in Texas policymaking through a year-long program. Includes training, skill development, mentoring, and networking.
About
Latino Texas Policy Center
Founded in
2023
EIN
923251746
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 380531 SAN ANTONIO, Texas 78268-7531 United States
Website
latinotexaspolicycenter.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Latino Texas Policy Center (LTPC) is an independent nonprofit established to ensure policymaking equitably impacts the Latino community. It focuses on research, data, and reports on public policy issues affecting Latinos in Texas.
Mission
The Latino Texas Policy Center (LTPC) is an independent nonprofit organization established to ensure policymaking equitably impacts the Latino community. Our vision is to strengthen Latino families’ bienestar (well-being) through research, communications, and organized action.
