About

The Latino Texas Policy Center (LTPC) is an independent nonprofit established to ensure policymaking equitably impacts the Latino community. It focuses on research, data, and reports on public policy issues affecting Latinos in Texas.

Mission

The Latino Texas Policy Center (LTPC) is an independent nonprofit organization established to ensure policymaking equitably impacts the Latino community. Our vision is to strengthen Latino families’ bienestar (well-being) through research, communications, and organized action.