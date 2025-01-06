Law Society Of British Columbia
Law Society Of British Columbia
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Admission Program
A 12-month program including articles in a law firm or clerkship and the Professional Legal Training Course (PLTC) to be called to the BC Bar.
Lawyers Indemnity Fund
Provides professional liability coverage to BC lawyers in private practice.
Continuing Professional Development
Requires BC practicing lawyers to complete 12 hours of accredited professional development annually.
About
Law Society Of British Columbia
Founded in
2021
EIN
981548924
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Civil Rights Organizations
Address
VANCOUVER BRITISH COLUMBIA V6B4Z9 CANADA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States
Website
www.lawsociety.bc.ca
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Law Society of British Columbia regulates BC lawyers, ensuring the public is well-served by legal professionals. It protects the public interest in the administration of justice.
Mission
The Law Society of British Columbia regulates legal service providers' competence and integrity, promotes the rule of law and lawyer independence, and improves access to justice.
City
State
