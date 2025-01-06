Lawrence North Choir Boosters
Lawrence North Choir Boosters
Lawrence North Choir Boosters
Lawrence North Choir Boosters
Lawrence North Choir Boosters
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Choir Support
Serving and supporting Lawrence North Choir students, parents, and directors to foster a thriving musical community.
Lawrence North Choir Boosters
Founded in
2024
EIN
931973024
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
11384 WOODS BAY LN INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana 46236-9023 United States
Website
lawrencenorthchoirs.org
Phone
(317)-964-7700
Email address
About
The Lawrence North Choir Boosters is an organization dedicated to serving and supporting the Lawrence North Choir students, parents, and directors. Founded in 2024, they aim to support the talented and passionate singers who come together to create beautiful music and share it with the community.
Mission
The Lawrence North Choir Boosters is dedicated to serving and supporting the Lawrence North Choir students, parents, and directors by fostering excellence through fundraising, scholarships, hospitality, communication, and volunteerism.
