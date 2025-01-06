About

The Lawrence North Choir Boosters is an organization dedicated to serving and supporting the Lawrence North Choir students, parents, and directors. Founded in 2024, they aim to support the talented and passionate singers who come together to create beautiful music and share it with the community.

Mission

The Lawrence North Choir Boosters is dedicated to serving and supporting the Lawrence North Choir students, parents, and directors by fostering excellence through fundraising, scholarships, hospitality, communication, and volunteerism.