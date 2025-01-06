Lca Bulldogs Yfc
Donate to
Lca Bulldogs Yfc
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Lca Bulldogs Yfc
Shop to support
Lca Bulldogs Yfc
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Lca Bulldogs Yfc
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Academic Support Programs
Offers academic support plans and resource classes for grades K-12, along with math enrichment and reading intervention programs.
Summer Care Programs
Provides interactive and educational summer programs for children ages 2 through rising 5th grade.
Summer Camps
Offers a variety of summer camps including football, theatre, and cheerleading.
Early Learning Center
Utilizes the Creative Curriculum for Preschool, including music and Spanish taught by specialists.
About
Lca Bulldogs Yfc
Founded in
2023
EIN
933943823
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
2080 CLARKS ROAD RUSTBURG, Virginia 24588-0000 United States
Website
www.lcabulldogs.com
Phone
(434)-832-2000
Email address
About
Mission
LCA BULLDOGS YFC INC brings people together in Rustburg, Virginia, fostering youth development and community spirit through local programs and activities.
Looking for other organizations in
Virginia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: