Lca Bulldogs Yfc

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Academic Support Programs

Offers academic support plans and resource classes for grades K-12, along with math enrichment and reading intervention programs.

‍

Summer Care Programs

Provides interactive and educational summer programs for children ages 2 through rising 5th grade.

‍

Summer Camps

Offers a variety of summer camps including football, theatre, and cheerleading.

‍

Early Learning Center

Utilizes the Creative Curriculum for Preschool, including music and Spanish taught by specialists.

‍