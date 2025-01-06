League Of Women Voters North County San Diego
Donate to
League Of Women Voters North County San Diego
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
League Of Women Voters North County San Diego
Shop to support
League Of Women Voters North County San Diego
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
League Of Women Voters North County San Diego
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Voter Education and Advocacy
Empowering citizens through education and advocating for policies that support informed participation in government.
About
League Of Women Voters North County San Diego
Founded in
2014
EIN
953389795
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 131272 CARLSBAD, California 92013-0000 United States
Website
www.lwvncsd.org
Phone
(760)-736-1608
Email address
About
League of Women Voters North County San Diego, founded in 2014, empowers voters and defends democracy. They work to ensure an engaged and informed public who feel confident participating in government. The League focuses on voter registration, education, and advocacy on key issues.
Mission
The League of Women Voters North County San Diego's mission is to empower voters and defend democracy by encouraging active and informed public participation at all levels of government and working to influence public policy through education and advocacy.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: