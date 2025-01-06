About

League of Women Voters North County San Diego, founded in 2014, empowers voters and defends democracy. They work to ensure an engaged and informed public who feel confident participating in government. The League focuses on voter registration, education, and advocacy on key issues.

Mission

The League of Women Voters North County San Diego's mission is to empower voters and defend democracy by encouraging active and informed public participation at all levels of government and working to influence public policy through education and advocacy.