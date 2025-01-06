League Of Women Voters Of Los Altos Mt View Area
League Of Women Voters Of Los Altos Mt View Area
League Of Women Voters Of Los Altos Mt View Area
League Of Women Voters Of Los Altos Mt View Area
League Of Women Voters Of Los Altos Mt View Area
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Informed Voter Participation
Promotes political responsibility through informed and active citizen participation in government.
League Of Women Voters Of Los Altos Mt View Area
2014
946081389
501(c)(3)
Advocacy & Rights
P O BOX 3492 LOS ALTOS, California 94024-0000 United States
www.lwvlamv.org
The League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area, founded in 2014, encourages informed and active participation in government to empower voters and defend democracy. They provide nonpartisan information and host candidate forums.
The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: