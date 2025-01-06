League Of Women Voters Of Oakland
League Of Women Voters Of Oakland
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Oakland Easy Voter Guide
Provides non-partisan information about candidates and ballot measures to Oakland voters.
Voter Education and Advocacy
Promotes political responsibility through informed and active participation in government.
About
League Of Women Voters Of Oakland
Founded in
2021
EIN
946093433
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 11055 OAKLAND, California 94611-0000 United States
Website
www.lwvoakland.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The League of Women Voters of Oakland Inc, founded in 2021, is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. Through education and advocacy, they promote informed and active participation in government, producing the Oakland Easy Voter Guide and working to protect voting rights.
Mission
We pursue our mission through education on major policy issues at all levels of government. The League encourages informed and active participation in government.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
