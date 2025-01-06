League Of Women Voters Of Williamson County
Programs & Services
Voter Registration and Education
Encouraging informed and active participation in government through voter registration drives and educational programs, including the 'First Vote' program at local high schools.
Founded in
2020
EIN
922238452
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 2752 GEORGETOWN, Texas 78627-2752 United States
Website
lwvwilco.clubexpress.com
Phone
Email address
About
Mission
The League of Women Voters of Williamson County encourages informed and active participation in local democracy, helping Georgetown and nearby communities make their voices heard.
