Learning Strategies

 — 
Empower learning in Pasadena communities.
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Events of 

Learning Strategies

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Learning Strategies
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Learning Strategies
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Learning Strategies
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Shop to support

Learning Strategies

100% of your purchase supports 
Learning Strategies
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Learning Strategies

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Paraliminals & The Ultimate You Library

Use Paraliminal tech for lasting changes: improve memory, reduce anxiety, lose weight, and eliminate negative self-talk.

Spring Forest Qigong "Five Elements Self-Healing"

Eliminate pain and sickness from your body and increase your energy using your mind.

Four Elements Manifestation

Transform your life through Western esoteric techniques and hermetic practices to easily manifest your ideal life.

Abundance for Life

Break free from everyday limitations impacting your health, wealth, power, and overall abundance.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
About

Learning Strategies

Founded in

1987

EIN

954105509

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Educational Support

Address

530 SOUTH LAKE AVENUE STE 516 PASADENA, California 91101-3515 United States

Website

www.learningstrategies.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Learning Strategies
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Learning Strategies Group, based in Pasadena, CA, is a consultancy firm specializing in strategic learning solutions for businesses and organizations. They enhance employee training and development programs to improve workplace performance. Founded in 1987, the organization has been providing these services for several years.

Mission

Learning Strategies Group supports individuals in Pasadena, California by providing resources and strategies to enhance educational growth and success.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
