Learning Strategies
Learning Strategies
Learning Strategies
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Paraliminals & The Ultimate You Library
Use Paraliminal tech for lasting changes: improve memory, reduce anxiety, lose weight, and eliminate negative self-talk.
Spring Forest Qigong "Five Elements Self-Healing"
Eliminate pain and sickness from your body and increase your energy using your mind.
Four Elements Manifestation
Transform your life through Western esoteric techniques and hermetic practices to easily manifest your ideal life.
Abundance for Life
Break free from everyday limitations impacting your health, wealth, power, and overall abundance.
About
Learning Strategies
Founded in
1987
EIN
954105509
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
530 SOUTH LAKE AVENUE STE 516 PASADENA, California 91101-3515 United States
Website
www.learningstrategies.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Learning Strategies Group, based in Pasadena, CA, is a consultancy firm specializing in strategic learning solutions for businesses and organizations. They enhance employee training and development programs to improve workplace performance. Founded in 1987, the organization has been providing these services for several years.
Mission
Learning Strategies Group supports individuals in Pasadena, California by providing resources and strategies to enhance educational growth and success.
