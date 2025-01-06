Lebanese American University
Donate to
Lebanese American University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Lebanese American University
Shop to support
Lebanese American University
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Lebanese American University
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
BA in Communication
Undergraduate program focusing on communication skills and theory.
BA in English
Undergraduate program focusing on English language, literature, and writing.
BA in Multimedia Journalism
Undergraduate program focusing on journalism in the digital age.
BA in Performing Arts
Undergraduate program focusing on theater, music, and dance.
About
Lebanese American University
Founded in
1964
EIN
986001269
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
PO BOX 5910 PRINCETON, New Jersey 08543-5910 United States
Website
www.lau.edu.lb
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Lebanese American University, founded in 1964, empowers students through academic excellence, fostering a diverse and globally aware community. With a commitment to student-centeredness and civic engagement, LAU aims to educate the whole person and form leaders. LAU's New York Headquarters serves as a platform for global outreach and cross-cultural dialogue.
Mission
Lebanese American University provides a student-centered, liberal arts-based education that emphasizes career and professional growth while cultivating a commitment to social responsibility and diversity.
Looking for other organizations in
New Jersey, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: