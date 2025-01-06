About

Lebanese American University, founded in 1964, empowers students through academic excellence, fostering a diverse and globally aware community. With a commitment to student-centeredness and civic engagement, LAU aims to educate the whole person and form leaders. LAU's New York Headquarters serves as a platform for global outreach and cross-cultural dialogue.

Mission

Lebanese American University provides a student-centered, liberal arts-based education that emphasizes career and professional growth while cultivating a commitment to social responsibility and diversity.