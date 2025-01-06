Leeward Training Club Of Hawaii
Leeward Training Club Of Hawaii
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Leeward Training Club Of Hawaii
Leeward Training Club Of Hawaii
Leeward Training Club Of Hawaii
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Dog Obedience Training
Offers community obedience training at all levels for dogs of all ages.
Puppy Classes
Provides training for puppies.
Rally Classes
Offers rally training classes.
Attention Classes
Provides classes focused on attention training for dogs.
Leeward Training Club Of Hawaii
1976
990143442
501(c)(7)
Animal Protection
PO BOX 893044 MILILANI, Hawaii 96789-0044 United States
ltch.org
(808)-623-9347
Leeward Training Club of Hawaii, est. 1969, is an AKC-licensed dog obedience club. Operated by volunteers, it fosters better dog-owner relationships through training programs. They offer classes from puppy to advanced levels.
Mission
Leeward Training Club of Hawaii Inc fosters responsible dog training and community engagement in Mililani, Hawaii, helping dogs and owners build strong, positive relationships.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: