Eviction Defense
Provides legal assistance to prevent unjust evictions and ensure housing stability.
Habitability Complaints
Assists tenants in addressing unsafe or unhealthy living conditions through legal action.
Tenant Organizing & Education
Empowers tenants with knowledge and resources to collectively advocate for their rights.
Security Deposit Recovery
Helps tenants recover wrongfully withheld security deposits.
Founded in
1960
EIN
941419330
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Legal Aid Societies
Address
1401 LOS GAMOS DR STE 101 SAN RAFAEL, California 94903-1839 United States
Website
www.legalaidmarin.org
Phone
(415)-492-0230
Email address
-
About
Legal Aid of Marin creates an equitable Marin by empowering the community through legal representation, advocacy and education to provide justice for all. Founded in 1960, they offer legal services to Marin County residents.
Mission
Legal Aid of Marin creates an equitable Marin by empowering the community through legal representation, advocacy and education to provide justice for all.
