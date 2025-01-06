Legal Secretaries
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Continuing Legal Education
Offers live webinars, workshops, and seminars to enhance legal knowledge and skills.
LPI University
Provides multi-week training courses such as Trial Preparation, Advanced Discovery, and Legal Secretary Training.
Legal Technology Training
Offers training in Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Acrobat, and other legal technologies.
Eula Mae Jett Scholarship Plan
Provides scholarships to support individuals pursuing legal education and professional development.
1988
953978884
501(c)(6)
Education
1838 WATERS AVE POMONA, California 91766-5053 United States
www.lalsa.info
(909)-896-5726
LEGAL SECRETARIES INCORPORATED, founded in 1988, is a business league for legal professionals. They provide resources and support for individuals in the legal field.
Mission
LEGAL SECRETARIES INCORPORATED connects and supports legal secretaries in California, fostering a strong professional community and promoting growth within the field.
What $2,100 could fund instead: