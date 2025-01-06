Legion Corporation Of Pasadena
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
American Legion Building Maintenance & Management
Maintaining and managing the historical American Legion building in Pasadena.
Veteran Program Support
Donating funds to support American Legion and other veteran programs in the Pasadena community.
Blair High School JROTC Support
Supporting the Blair High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program in Pasadena.
Sons of the American Legion Support
Supporting the Sons of the American Legion in Pasadena.
About
Legion Corporation Of Pasadena
Founded in
1934
EIN
956071035
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(2)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
131 N MARENGO AVE PASADENA, California 91101-1703 United States
Website
pasadenapost13.com
Phone
(626)-792-2158
Email address
About
Mission
LEGION CORPORATION OF PASADENA serves the Pasadena community, offering support and camaraderie for local veterans and their families at their North Marengo Avenue location.
