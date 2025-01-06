Lemmer Lees Legacy
Lemmer Lees Legacy
Lemmer Lees Legacy
Lemmer Lees Legacy
Lemmer Lees Legacy
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Transitional Housing
Provides safe, affordable short-term and long-term housing for survivors.
Workforce and Education Development
Offers job market skills, training, and education opportunities to help survivors secure stable employment.
Lemmer Lees Legacy
Founded in 2023
2023
931965561
501(c)(3)
Human Services
15918 COLONIAL BRIDGE LN HOUSTON, Texas 77073-6284 United States
jamierwright.com
(713)-396-2761
Lemmer Lee's Legacy, founded in 2023, uplifts survivors of domestic violence, aiding them in achieving economic stability through mental health services and safe housing.
Lemmer Lee's Legacy assists survivors of domestic violence with regaining their economic stability and independence, offering support for a violence-free life.
