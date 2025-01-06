Let Us Pray Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Rehabilitation and Empowerment Programs

Comprehensive programs tailored to inmates and ex-inmates, offering education, vocational training, counseling, and life skills development to rebuild lives and reintegrate into society.

Transitional Housing and Support Services

Safe and supportive housing for ex-inmates transitioning back into the community, providing stability, resources, and guidance to navigate reentry challenges.

Specialized Assistance and Advocacy

Assistance and advocacy for vulnerable inmates, including those with medical needs or who are pregnant, providing financial support, advocating for rights, and offering tailored interventions.

