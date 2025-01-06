Let Us Pray Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Rehabilitation and Empowerment Programs
Comprehensive programs tailored to inmates and ex-inmates, offering education, vocational training, counseling, and life skills development to rebuild lives and reintegrate into society.
Transitional Housing and Support Services
Safe and supportive housing for ex-inmates transitioning back into the community, providing stability, resources, and guidance to navigate reentry challenges.
Specialized Assistance and Advocacy
Assistance and advocacy for vulnerable inmates, including those with medical needs or who are pregnant, providing financial support, advocating for rights, and offering tailored interventions.
Founded in
2023
EIN
932288907
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
337 7TH ST W ST PAUL, Minnesota 55102-3456 United States
Website
lupfoundation.org
Phone
(234)-707-6404461
Email address
Mission
LUP Foundation brings inmates/ex-inmates to Christ, providing support, rehabilitation and empowerment.
