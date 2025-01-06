Lewis And Clark College
Programs & Services
Asian Studies (Major/Minor)
An interdisciplinary program exploring the cultures, histories, and societies of Asia.
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (Major)
A program focused on the chemical and biological processes at the molecular level.
Classics (Major)
The study of ancient Greek and Roman civilizations, languages, and literature.
Environmental Studies (Major/Minor)
An interdisciplinary approach to understanding and addressing environmental issues.
Founded in
1946
EIN
930386858
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education – Schools & Academic Institutions – Universities And Colleges
Address
615 S PALATINE HILL RD PORTLAND, Oregon 97219-8091 United States
Website
www.lclark.edu
Phone
(503)-768-7000
Email address
About
Lewis & Clark College, founded in 1946, is a private liberal arts college in Portland, Oregon. It strives to be a driver of socioeconomic mobility, improving opportunities for advancement through individualized education. The college offers undergraduate, graduate, and law programs.
Mission
Lewis and Clark College fosters academic growth and discovery for students in Portland, Oregon, creating a supportive environment for learning and personal development.
