Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Workshops and Networking Events
Provides workshops and networking events to aid both published and yet-to-be published writers.
Liberty States Fiction Writers
Founded in
2009
EIN
943460804
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
PO BOX 364 METUCHEN, New Jersey 08840-0364 United States
Website
www.libertystatesfictionwriters.com
Phone
(732)-287-2298
Email address
-
About
LIBERTY STATES FICTION WRITERS INC, founded in 2009, is a multi-genre organization dedicated to educating and supporting fiction writers. They offer workshops, networking events, and promotional opportunities to aid both published and yet-to-be-published writers.
Mission
Liberty States Fiction Writers is dedicated to the education and support of all fiction writers. They provide workshops and networking events to aid both published and yet-to-be published writers.
What $2,100 could fund instead: