The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Nursing Program
Provides training and education for aspiring nurses.
Psychology Program
Explores the science of behavior and mental processes.
Business Program
Offers a comprehensive curriculum in business administration and management.
Kinesiology and Exercise Science Program
Focuses on the study of human movement and its impact on health and performance.
1938
930391586
501(c)(3)
Education
900 SE BAKER ST MCMINNVILLE, Oregon 97128-6894 United States
www.linfield.edu
(503)-883-2200
Linfield University, founded in 1858 in McMinnville, Oregon, is a private liberal arts university. It offers over 50 undergraduate majors and three graduate programs, emphasizing a well-rounded education in arts, sciences, and humanities. Linfield is dedicated to connecting learning, life and community, empowering students to reach their full potential.
Linfield University advances a vision of learning, life and community that promotes intellectual challenge and creativity and values both theoretical and practical learning.
Oregon, United States
