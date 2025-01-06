About

Linfield University, founded in 1858 in McMinnville, Oregon, is a private liberal arts university. It offers over 50 undergraduate majors and three graduate programs, emphasizing a well-rounded education in arts, sciences, and humanities. Linfield is dedicated to connecting learning, life and community, empowering students to reach their full potential.

Mission

Linfield University advances a vision of learning, life and community that promotes intellectual challenge and creativity and values both theoretical and practical learning.