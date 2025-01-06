Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides religious education and activities for children.
Christian Education
Offers educational programs focused on Christian teachings and principles.
Outreach Services
Plans to develop services to support the community.
About
Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
1979
942542850
501(c)(3)
Churches
1636 ARMSTRONG AVE SAN FRANCISCO, California 94124-2658 United States
www.littlebethanymissionarybaptistchurch.org
(415)-822-2242
Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1975 by Pastor John Phillips, serves the San Francisco community. Their mission is to spread the gospel and nurture faith through service and Christian education.
Mission
Little Bethany Missionary Baptist Church spreads the gospel to those who are unsaved, near or far, and nurtures each other in faith, service, and Christian education.
{Similar 1}
