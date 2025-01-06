Little League Baseball
Little League Baseball and Softball
Organized youth sports program providing baseball and softball divisions for children ages 4-16.
About
Little League Baseball
Founded in
1967
EIN
930779612
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 3054 LA GRANDE, Oregon 97850-7054 United States
Website
www.lagrandelittleleague.net
Phone
(541)-231-7485
Email address
About
Little League Baseball Inc., founded in 1967, provides healthy activity for children, instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play. It establishes values to guide them into adulthood, using the ball field as a classroom.
Mission
La Grande Little League provides baseball and softball programs to children, fostering fun, player development, teamwork, life lessons, and community inclusion.
