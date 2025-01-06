Liv Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Housing Assistance
Providing housing support to families in need.
Transportation Support
Assisting with transportation needs.
Grocery and Meal Support
Offering groceries and meals to families.
Patient Well-Being Resources
Providing resources to improve patient well-being.
Founded in
2024
EIN
992253494
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
5074 PEARCE DRIVE HUNTINGTON BEACH, California 92649-3620 United States
Website
thelivfoundation.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
The LIV Foundation, founded in 2024, is dedicated to ensuring equal opportunity for the developing world by providing access to quality education. They build global partnerships to drive funding and knowledge exchange to improve education in developing countries.
Mission
The LIVE for LIV Foundation supports individuals and families affected by domestic violence, honoring the life and legacy of Olivia Marchand by fostering hope and healing.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: