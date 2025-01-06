Live Violence Free
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
24 Hour Crisis Line
Provides immediate support and resources for individuals experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault.
Advocacy & Peer Counseling
Offers guidance and emotional support from trained advocates and peers.
Support Group
A safe space for survivors to connect, share experiences, and receive encouragement.
Community Outreach Education
Educates the community about domestic violence, sexual assault, and available resources.
About
Live Violence Free
Founded in
1978
EIN
942598256
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Support Services
Address
2941 LAKE TAHOE BLVD S LAKE TAHOE, California 96150-7804 United States
Website
vistarise.org
Phone
(530)-544-2118
Email address
About
Mission
Live Violence Free is committed to promoting a violence free community through education and advocacy to address domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.
