Live Violence Free

24 Hour Crisis Line

Provides immediate support and resources for individuals experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault.

Advocacy & Peer Counseling

Offers guidance and emotional support from trained advocates and peers.

Support Group

A safe space for survivors to connect, share experiences, and receive encouragement.

Community Outreach Education

Educates the community about domestic violence, sexual assault, and available resources.

