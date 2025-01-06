Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association
Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association
Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association
Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association
Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Regional Wine Events
Hosting regional wine events to promote Livermore Valley wines and experiences.
Educational Initiatives
Offering sessions on topics such as labor cost savings, tasting room management, and sustainable practices for winegrowers.
About
Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association
Founded in
1995
EIN
943070573
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Heritage & Education > Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
3585 GREENVILLE RD STE 4 LIVERMORE, California 94550-6710 United States
Website
www.lvwine.org
Phone
(925)-447-9463
Email address
-
About
The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association promotes Livermore Valley wines, vineyards, and experiences. Founded in 1981, the organization unites growers and vintners to celebrate the region's winemaking heritage.
Mission
The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association is dedicated to advancing, protecting, and promoting the quality wines, vineyards, and experiences of the Livermore Valley Wine Country.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: