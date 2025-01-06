About

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation, founded in 1997, is dedicated to improving the lives of underserved children and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Livermore Valley. They raise funds through events like the Livermore Valley Wine Auction, supporting programs focused on basic needs, education, enrichment, mental health and STEM. Last year the auction raised over $375,000 for local charities.

Mission

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation improves the quality of life for underserved local children by raising funds for organizations that meet basic needs and provide access to education and enrichment.