The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Wine Auction
Raises funds to improve the quality of life for underserved local children and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by supporting organizations that meet basic needs and provide access to education and enrichment.
About
Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation
Founded in
1997
EIN
943269509
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3585 GREENVILLE RD STE 4 LIVERMORE, California 94550-6710 United States
Website
lvwf.org
Phone
(925)-980-3380
Email address
-
About
The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation, founded in 1997, is dedicated to improving the lives of underserved children and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Livermore Valley. They raise funds through events like the Livermore Valley Wine Auction, supporting programs focused on basic needs, education, enrichment, mental health and STEM. Last year the auction raised over $375,000 for local charities.
Mission
The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation improves the quality of life for underserved local children by raising funds for organizations that meet basic needs and provide access to education and enrichment.
What $2,100 could fund instead: