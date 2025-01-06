Living Hope Free Methodist Church
Donate to
Living Hope Free Methodist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Living Hope Free Methodist Church
Shop to support
Living Hope Free Methodist Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Living Hope Free Methodist Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday School
Provides Sunday School for all ages.
Worship Service
Offers a weekly worship service.
Youth Group
Provides a Wednesday evening youth group.
About
Living Hope Free Methodist Church
Founded in
1958
EIN
936089717
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2801 W 18TH AVE EUGENE, Oregon 97402-3318 United States
Website
onelivinghope.net
Phone
(541)-683-3713
Email address
About
Living Hope Church in Eugene, OR, is a member of the Free Methodist Church of North America, Oregon Conference. They offer Sunday services at 10 AM. Their goal is to bring wholeness to the world through healthy biblical communities. Details on specific programs are limited.
Mission
Living Hope Free Methodist Church fosters connection and spiritual growth in Eugene, Oregon, welcoming all to join in faith, hope, and community at 2801 W 18th Ave.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: