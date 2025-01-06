Living Lands Trust
Donate to
Living Lands Trust
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Living Lands Trust
Shop to support
Living Lands Trust
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Living Lands Trust
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Land Protection
Protecting land and constructed spaces from the speculative marketplace, redefining ownership and community.
About
Living Lands Trust
Founded in
2001
EIN
943372213
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
1008 S PINE ST STE A BURLINGTON, Wisconsin 53105-2365 United States
Website
livinglandstrust.org
Phone
(262)-806-7978
Email address
About
Living Lands Trust protects land and constructed spaces from the speculative marketplace, promoting alternative ownership, use, and community practices. They foster sustainable, place-based economies through land protection and regenerative stewardship.
Mission
Living Lands Trust protects land and buildings, ensuring healthy, place-based enterprises can thrive across generations through regenerative land stewardship and biodynamic farming.
Looking for other organizations in
Wisconsin, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: