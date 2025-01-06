Living Stones Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Children's Ministry
Provides ministry for children aged 6 months through 5th grade during church services.
ROAR Ministry School
A nine-month training school that leads to an Associate Degree in Practical Theology.
Founded in
1988
EIN
990264217
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
-
Address
PO BOX 4205 KAILUA KONA, Hawaii 96745-4205 United States
Website
livingstoneschurch.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Living Stones Church in Kailua-Kona, HI, is a diverse community united by a love for Jesus. They strive to glorify God and enjoy His presence together. More details about their specific programs and history would require further research.
Mission
Living Stones Church is building a culture of faith in Kona, Hawaii. They offer services and small groups.
