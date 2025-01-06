Living Success Center
Living Success Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Affordable Counseling
Provides affordable individual, couple, family, and child therapy, ensuring no one is turned away due to financial constraints. Psychiatry services are also available.
Parenting Classes (STEP)
An 8-week program in English and Spanish teaching child management techniques based on Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP).
Group Therapy
Offers various support groups, including an Incest Survivors Support Group, Anger Management Group, and Couples Workshop.
About
Living Success Center
Founded in
1996
EIN
953094632
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Mental Health Organizations
Address
1560 BROOKHOLLOW DR STE 216 SANTA ANA, California 92705-5411 United States
Website
www.livingsuccesscenter.org
Phone
(949)-645-4723
Email address
-
About
Living Success Center, founded in 1996, provides affordable therapy and psychiatry services in multiple languages. They offer individual, couple, and family therapy, with fees based on a sliding scale according to income and ability to pay. The center strives to make mental health services accessible to those with limited resources.
Mission
Living Success Center provides quality, comprehensive mental health services with respect and compassion, assisting those with limited or no access to care by offering therapy at an affordable fee.
What $2,100 could fund instead: