Living Success Center

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Affordable Counseling

Provides affordable individual, couple, family, and child therapy, ensuring no one is turned away due to financial constraints. Psychiatry services are also available.

Parenting Classes (STEP)

An 8-week program in English and Spanish teaching child management techniques based on Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP).

Group Therapy

Offers various support groups, including an Incest Survivors Support Group, Anger Management Group, and Couples Workshop.

