Living Water Church Of Elk Grove
Living Water Church Of Elk Grove
Living Water Church Of Elk Grove
Living Water Church Of Elk Grove
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Sunday Worship Service
A weekly service at the Wilton Community Center, offering a time for community, worship, and spiritual growth.
Alpha Course
An exploration of the Christian faith, providing a welcoming space to discuss life's big questions.
About
Living Water Church Of Elk Grove
Founded in
1989
EIN
943328307
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
8850 WILLIAMSON DR UNIT 373 ELK GROVE, California 95759-4015 United States
Website
livingwatereg.com
Phone
(916)-685-6161
Email address
About
Living Water Church of Elk Grove, founded in 1989, is a community-focused church serving God through love and mission. Located at the Wilton Community Center, they offer services and programs for all ages, fostering connection and belonging.
Mission
Living Water Church is dedicated to serving God through love and mission, fostering a community-focused congregation in Elk Grove, California.
