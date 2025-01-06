Living Wells Farm Equine-Assisted Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Equine Assisted Services
Enhances the health and well-being of children and adults through innovative, experiential mental health treatment using horse-based activities.
About
Living Wells Farm Equine-Assisted Services
Founded in
2023
EIN
922399089
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
282 ALLEN RD WELLS, Maine 04090-7223 United States
Website
lwfequineservices.org
Phone
(120)-767-61029
Email address
https://lwfequineservices.org/contact-us/
About
Living Wells Farm Equine-Assisted Services, founded in 2023, is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of children and adults through equine-assisted services. They are located in Wells, Maine and offer recreational lessons, summer camps, and equine assisted therapies.
Mission
Living Wells Farm Equine-Assisted Services is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of children and adults, including those with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges, through equine-assisted services.
Looking for other organizations in
Maine, United States
?
City
State
