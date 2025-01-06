About

Living Wells Farm Equine-Assisted Services, founded in 2023, is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of children and adults through equine-assisted services. They are located in Wells, Maine and offer recreational lessons, summer camps, and equine assisted therapies.

Mission

Living Wells Farm Equine-Assisted Services is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of children and adults, including those with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges, through equine-assisted services.