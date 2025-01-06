Living Word Christian Fellowship Church Of God
Living Word Christian Fellowship Church Of God
Living Word Christian Fellowship Church Of God
Living Word Christian Fellowship Church Of God
Living Word Christian Fellowship Church Of God
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Biblical Substance Abuse Counseling
Providing counseling services based on biblical principles for individuals struggling with substance abuse.
Community Resources
Connecting individuals with helpful resources in the local community.
Support Groups
Offering supportive group environments for individuals facing various challenges.
Food Pantry
Providing food assistance to individuals and families in need.
About
Living Word Christian Fellowship Church Of God
Founded in
1960
EIN
943319476
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
PO BOX 1255 CITRUS HTS, California 95611-1255 United States
Website
livingwordcf.church
Phone
(916)-726-1111
Email address
-
About
Living Word Christian Fellowship in Citrus Heights, CA, is part of the Church of God (Anderson) association. They offer worship services and Bible studies for spiritual growth. They believe God loves everyone, the Bible is true, and Jesus is the only way to God.
Mission
LIVING WORD CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH OF GOD welcomes the Citrus Heights community to grow in faith and connection, fostering spiritual support and fellowship for all.
City
State
