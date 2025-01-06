About

Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation, founded in 2001, raises and manages funds for Logos Evangelical Seminary. The seminary, established in 1989, equips servant-leaders for global churches, emphasizing spiritual formation, academic excellence, ministerial competence, and godly living. Its mission is to transform global churches for Christ.

Mission

LOGOS Evangelical Seminary Foundation Incorporated advances theological learning in El Monte, California, fostering academic and spiritual growth in its community.