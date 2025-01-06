Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation
Donate to
Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation
Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation
Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation
Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
PhD in Theological Studies
A doctoral program focused on advanced theological study.
Doctor of Ministry
A professional doctoral program designed for those in ministry.
Master of Theology
An advanced master's degree focused on theological studies.
Master of Divinity
A graduate degree preparing students for pastoral ministry.
About
Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation
Founded in
2001
EIN
954810364
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
9358 TELSTAR AVE EL MONTE, California 91731-0000 United States
Website
www.les.edu
Phone
(626)-571-5110157
Email address
About
Logos Evangelical Seminary Foundation, founded in 2001, raises and manages funds for Logos Evangelical Seminary. The seminary, established in 1989, equips servant-leaders for global churches, emphasizing spiritual formation, academic excellence, ministerial competence, and godly living. Its mission is to transform global churches for Christ.
Mission
LOGOS Evangelical Seminary Foundation Incorporated advances theological learning in El Monte, California, fostering academic and spiritual growth in its community.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: